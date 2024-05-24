Bloomberg: EU wants to impose sanctions on Iranian defense minister

The European Union is discussing the possibility of imposing sanctions against Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani for his involvement in the drone program. Bloomberg writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

The minister's inclusion in the sanctions list is part of a potential package to be imposed on Iran for providing military support to groups in the Middle East and the Red Sea.

In addition, the EU expects that this should further expand restrictions against Tehran for supplying Russia with drones, missiles and drones to its proxies in the Middle East.

Iranian Defense Minister says relations with Russia are reaching a new level

Addendum

Sources say that the sanctions package, which may be approved by the end of the month, includes a total of nine individuals and legal entities.

Preliminarily, these measures include a travel ban and asset freeze, but do not target Iran's energy sector, which means they are mostly symbolic, the article says.

According to Bloomberg , EU foreign ministers will support the extension of sanctions next week, but it will take more time to complete the technical work.

Recall

The EU Council has expanded the scope of possible EU sanctions against Iran. From now on, not only those involved in the UAV program will be subject to restrictions, but also anyone who helps Tehran with missile production.