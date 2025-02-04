Blocked the exit from the distribution center and ran over a policeman: a woman was detained in Kyiv

Police detained a woman who, wearing a military uniform, was blocking the exit from the distribution center of the Darnytskyi district and ran over a police officer. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Kyiv, UNN reports.

Today, the special line 112 received a report that the driver of a Smart car dressed in military uniform blocked the entrance to the distribution center in Darnytskyi district. Patrol policemen and officers of the territorial police department arrived at the scene and found a citizen who was in conflict with the military - the statement said.

Law enforcement officers found out that the woman was not in the military and had nothing to do with military formations, so they asked the driver to move away and not to obstruct traffic, but she began to behave aggressively and hit a police officer.

The offender was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of serving her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 345 (Threat or violence against a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is currently being decided. She faces up to 5 years in prison for her actions.

