“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Blocked the exit from the distribution center and ran over a policeman: a woman was detained in Kyiv

Blocked the exit from the distribution center and ran over a policeman: a woman was detained in Kyiv

Kyiv

 • 44235 views

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a woman dressed in a military uniform blocked the exit from a distribution center and ran over a police officer. The offender was detained and faces up to 5 years in prison.

Police detained a woman who, wearing a military uniform, was blocking the exit from the distribution center of the Darnytskyi district and ran over a police officer. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Kyiv, UNN reports.

Today, the special line 112 received a report that the driver of a Smart car dressed in military uniform blocked the entrance to the distribution center in Darnytskyi district. Patrol policemen and officers of the territorial police department arrived at the scene and found a citizen who was in conflict with the military 

- the statement said.

Law enforcement officers found out that the woman was not in the military and had nothing to do with military formations, so they asked the driver to move away and not to obstruct traffic, but she began to behave aggressively and hit a police officer.

The offender was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of serving her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 345 (Threat or violence against a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is currently being decided. She faces up to 5 years in prison for her actions.

Recall

The Security Service and the National Police detained 5 more accomplices of Russian special services who committed arson attacks in different regions of Ukraine, including a woman with a minor son.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

