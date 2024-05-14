ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 63892 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103981 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147033 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151373 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247641 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173520 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164881 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148249 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224362 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Popular news
March 1, 11:59 AM • 64926 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 101083 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 35536 views
04:47 PM • 47440 views
05:32 PM • 40495 views
Publications
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247641 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224362 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 210628 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236448 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223347 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
06:49 PM • 63892 views
05:32 PM • 40495 views
04:47 PM • 47440 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112357 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113294 views
Actual
Blinken to visit Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101890 views

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Ukraine this week, according to Politico sources, although the exact date and official confirmation have not yet been received.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is set to visit Ukraine this week, Politico sources said, UNN reports .

Details

The exact date is not given, but according to the newspaper, the roads in Kyiv are "blocked by security services on Tuesday and Wednesday" - May 14 and 15.

The State Department did not respond to Politico's requests for comment. The publication notes that such plans are always "preliminary.

The State Department has not officially announced the trip. Blinken's schedule of events for the current week does not include events until Friday.

The US announces a new aid package in the next few days13.05.24, 22:43 • 62211 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsKyivNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

