Blinken to visit Ukraine - Politico

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is set to visit Ukraine this week, Politico sources said, UNN reports .

Details

The exact date is not given, but according to the newspaper, the roads in Kyiv are "blocked by security services on Tuesday and Wednesday" - May 14 and 15.

The State Department did not respond to Politico's requests for comment. The publication notes that such plans are always "preliminary.

The State Department has not officially announced the trip. Blinken's schedule of events for the current week does not include events until Friday.

