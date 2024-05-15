Blinken announces $2 billion in financial and military aid to Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has announced the provision of $2 billion in financial and military assistance to Ukraine. Blinken said this during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday we discussed the work we have done together to ensure Ukraine's strategic success. We are working together to ensure that Ukraine does achieve its goals on the battlefield in stopping Russian aggression, but also that it can prevent future aggressions and ensure that the Ukrainian people have the right to decide their own future, their own destiny. Of course, we have additional assistance, and this additional assistance is already being delivered. I would like to add and announce that we will add $2 billion in financial and military assistance ," Blinken said.

He added that this would allow Ukraine to purchase the necessary weapons.

And this will be an investment in Ukraine's military-industrial complex to strengthen the ability to produce what Ukraine needs and to produce these weapons for export - Blinken added.

Recall

During an unannounced visit to Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that U.S. military aid to Ukraine is on the way and will have a real impact on the fight against Russian aggression.