Blackout hits a number of occupied cities in Donetsk region after UAV attack - media

A blackout occurred in a number of cities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast on Saturday evening, November 22. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Prior to this, monitoring channels reported a UAV attack on Shakhtarsk.

In occupied Dokuchaievsk in the "DPR", the lights went out after, presumably, an arrival at a power supply facility. What kind of facility was hit is unclear