Blackout hits a number of occupied cities in Donetsk region after UAV attack - media
Kyiv • UNN
On November 22, a number of cities in the occupied territories of Donetsk region were left without electricity. Monitoring channels reported a UAV attack on Shakhtarsk, and there are also videos from Starobesheve, where, presumably, UAVs hit energy facilities.
A blackout occurred in a number of cities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast on Saturday evening, November 22. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Prior to this, monitoring channels reported a UAV attack on Shakhtarsk.
In occupied Dokuchaievsk in the "DPR", the lights went out after, presumably, an arrival at a power supply facility. What kind of facility was hit is unclear
Footage from Starobesheve was also published, where, presumably, UAVs hit energy facilities.
"Today went very well, and this is only what got into objective control," the post says.
Earlier, Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast were left without electricity due to an emergency.
