Bitcoin plummets to lowest level since Trump's election victory

The value of Bitcoin has fallen to its lowest point since Donald Trump's return to power, erasing all gains recorded after the victory of the crypto-friendly US president. The leading digital asset continues a prolonged four-month decline, falling below the psychological threshold observed in early April 2025. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, Bitcoin's price recorded a 7% drop, reaching $72,877, its lowest level since November 6, 2024. Analysts attribute this collapse to the massive liquidation of positions by traders who hoped for a quick market recovery. Overall, since reaching an all-time high last October, the asset has depreciated by approximately 40%.

Many traders tried to buy stocks on the dip, betting on a recovery above $80,000. As Bitcoin falls, many of these positions have been liquidated, putting pressure on prices. - said Bohan Jiang, senior derivatives trader at FalconX.

Instability factors and geopolitical risks

The sharp decline in the exchange rate comes amid global market turbulence and fears over the White House's tariff policy. A wave of liquidations, triggered by Trump's statements regarding new tariffs, destroyed billions of dollars in leveraged tokens, from which the crypto market has not yet recovered. The situation is also affected by the retreat of the S&P 500 index from record values and rising oil prices due to geopolitical risks.

Despite the institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies, the market remains vulnerable to unpredictable political decisions. Currently, the asset's value has somewhat stabilized at $76,000, but the overall decline for the current year is already almost 14%.

