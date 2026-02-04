Bitcoin plummets to lowest level since Trump's election victory

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
10:15 PM • 4028 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
07:39 PM • 10298 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 13097 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 15006 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 16308 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 13515 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 21662 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 30000 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 16900 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24667 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−18°
0m/s
90%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 10309 views
Court keeps policewoman in custody in case of 6-year-old girl's death in PrylukyFebruary 3, 05:40 PM • 4004 views
Ukraine and NATO discussed urgent assistance for energy sector recovery through the EADRCC mechanismFebruary 3, 05:48 PM • 3594 views
Blackout occurred in Russia's Belgorod: missile attack reportedFebruary 3, 05:56 PM • 3466 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 7822 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 22579 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 24621 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 64093 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 73269 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 56385 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Zaporizhzhia
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 7872 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 10329 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 14382 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 21583 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 32686 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Instagram

Bitcoin plummets to lowest level since Trump's election victory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The value of Bitcoin has fallen to its lowest point since Donald Trump's return to power. Bitcoin's price recorded a 7% drop, reaching $72,877.

Bitcoin plummets to lowest level since Trump's election victory

The value of Bitcoin has fallen to its lowest point since Donald Trump's return to power, erasing all gains recorded after the victory of the crypto-friendly US president. The leading digital asset continues a prolonged four-month decline, falling below the psychological threshold observed in early April 2025. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, Bitcoin's price recorded a 7% drop, reaching $72,877, its lowest level since November 6, 2024. Analysts attribute this collapse to the massive liquidation of positions by traders who hoped for a quick market recovery. Overall, since reaching an all-time high last October, the asset has depreciated by approximately 40%.

US stock market recovers amid sharp drop in gold and silver prices03.02.26, 02:13 • 4394 views

Many traders tried to buy stocks on the dip, betting on a recovery above $80,000. As Bitcoin falls, many of these positions have been liquidated, putting pressure on prices.

- said Bohan Jiang, senior derivatives trader at FalconX.

Instability factors and geopolitical risks

The sharp decline in the exchange rate comes amid global market turbulence and fears over the White House's tariff policy. A wave of liquidations, triggered by Trump's statements regarding new tariffs, destroyed billions of dollars in leveraged tokens, from which the crypto market has not yet recovered. The situation is also affected by the retreat of the S&P 500 index from record values and rising oil prices due to geopolitical risks.

Despite the institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies, the market remains vulnerable to unpredictable political decisions. Currently, the asset's value has somewhat stabilized at $76,000, but the overall decline for the current year is already almost 14%.

Crypto market volatility leads to $2.5 billion in Bitcoin liquidations03.02.26, 08:25 • 4784 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyTechnologies
Sanctions
US Elections
Bitcoin
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump