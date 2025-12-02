Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth

$42.340.08
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 212 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 1442 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 5044 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 10214 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 40889 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 44891 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 57225 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 47991 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 44157 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 34474 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
Popular news
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyі
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNN
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 218 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 1450 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 40890 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctly
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Stocks showed moderate growth on Tuesday, while cryptocurrencies and global government bonds stabilized after sell-offs. This happened amid an expected interest rate hike in Japan, which affected global markets.

Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth

On Tuesday, stocks showed moderate growth, and cryptocurrencies and global government bonds stabilized after sell-offs the day before, triggered by an expected interest rate hike in Japan, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

S&P 500 futures remained stable after Wall Street's decline the day before, while stocks in Europe and Asia rose.

A little more calm in the Japanese government bond market after a strong Japanese government bond auction contributed to an improved mood, with 10-year and 30-year Japanese bond yields falling by about one basis point.

Bond yields move inversely to prices, and a week-long decline in Japanese government bonds due to concerns about the country's finances and an expected rate hike by the Bank of Japan led to 10-year yields reaching a 17-year high and 30-year yields reaching an all-time high.

This sell-off negatively affected global bonds on Monday: 10-year US Treasury yields rose by almost 8 basis points, and 10-year German bond yields by almost 6 basis points, which also led to a decline in stock markets.

On Tuesday, global bonds again followed the example of Japanese government bonds, but this time showed calm, the publication writes.

Bitcoin down 30% from October peak

Bitcoin, which some view as a possible leading indicator for risky assets, rose slightly on Tuesday after an alarming 5.2% drop on Monday and, at $87,000, was down 30% from its October peak.

"Things are pretty stable right now, we're ending this year with few negative surprises," said Sami Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier.

"Yesterday was mostly uneventful, except for crypto assets. Bitcoin (in the last few weeks) has fallen sharply, and, frankly, its impact on global markets has been limited," the expert pointed out.

The opinions of crypto industry representatives were less optimistic.

"Sentiment (in the cryptocurrency sector) ranges from anxiety to humility," said Jehan Chu, founder of blockchain venture capital firm Kenetic Capital, and the latest drop caught investors by surprise.

"The next few months will be crucial, but even the most optimistic may already be going into hibernation," he pointed out.

On Tuesday, the dollar remained broadly stable after its weakening on Monday helped the euro briefly rise above $1.165. The single currency last traded at $1.1605.

However, some investors are beginning to expect a longer-term dollar decline as the US prepares for further and faster interest rate cuts than many other countries.

Data released on Monday confirmed expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December, with manufacturing contracting for the ninth consecutive month in November, although consumers exceeded analysts' expectations by making $23.6 billion in online purchases ahead of the holiday season.

The price of gold fell by 1%, dropping below $4,200 per ounce, but is still only about 4% off its October all-time high. Silver fell by almost 2%.

Oil prices also rose after drone attacks on Russian energy facilities, and Brent crude futures remained at $63.1 per barrel on Tuesday. US crude futures traded at $59.21 per barrel.

Oil prices stable amid Russian strikes and US-Venezuela tensions

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Gold
Electricity
Federal Reserve
Reuters
Asia
Europe
Japan
United States