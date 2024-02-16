Biden and Netanyahu discuss the situation in Rafah

On Thursday, President Joe Biden had a 40-minute phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including the situation in Rafah. The White House said in a statement that Biden "emphasized his position that a military operation cannot be conducted without a proper and feasible plan to ensure the security and support of the civilian population in Rafah," UNN reports.

Details

In addition, it is said that Biden again pledged to "work tirelessly to secure the release of all hostages as soon as possible.

Biden has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and warned Israel against sending ground troops to Rafah. About 1.4 million Palestinians live there, and more than 1.1 million of them are internally displaced from other parts of Gaza.

Biden also asked Israel to provide more emergency aid to the Gaza Strip, where the situation is becoming increasingly critical for the 2.3 million Palestinians living there.

According to Palestinian health authorities, Israeli attacks have claimed more than 28,600 lives, including about 12,300 children and 8,400 women.

