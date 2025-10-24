Better late than never: Zelenskyy on US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the imposition of sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries, stating that "better now than never." Zelenskyy announced this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Better now than never. We are very grateful to our partners, Europe, and the USA for sanctions against the Russian energy sector. As for us, we started fighting against Russian energy with our own sanctions. This was a long-range effort. We could only do this, but now it's good that we can use tools like sanctions - said Zelenskyy.

Recall that

The United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to exert pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence" but stated that he would prefer to see how Russia copes with them.