Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks

Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 24164 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 25588 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 24288 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 37101 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 71606 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 30285 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 28918 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22582 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15388 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14923 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
HP, Dell, Acer, and Asus consider using Chinese memory chips amid supply crisis - MediaFebruary 5, 06:49 PM • 4152 views
Trump claimed he prevented nuclear war between Russia and UkraineFebruary 5, 07:07 PM • 3652 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 10710 views
Ministry of Energy: the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv area, which was powered by CHP-4February 5, 09:38 PM • 9184 views
Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity homeVideo11:37 PM • 4036 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 10713 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 70953 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 100929 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 9178 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 13246 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 22712 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 26378 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 54761 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that further US sanctions against Russia depend on negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Washington will consider new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet if peace talks do not yield results.

Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that further U.S. sanctions against Russia depend on negotiations aimed at ending the nearly four-year war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to Bessent, who participated in talks with Russian officials and U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Miami, Washington will consider new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet – a step Trump has not taken since returning to office in January 2025.

I will take this into account. We will see what the peace talks lead to

— Bessent said during a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.

He emphasized that the Trump administration's sanctions against Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil contributed to Russia's return to the negotiating table.

When asked about Kushner's role in the negotiations with the Russians, Bessent replied that, in his opinion, President Trump's son-in-law acted as a "special envoy and mediator."

Recall

According to Bloomberg, the United States has prepared additional sanctions against Russia, but there are no signs of their implementation yet.

Sanctions bill against Russia gets Trump's support, but needs to be considered in US Congress - Fox News19.01.26, 19:13 • 5541 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine