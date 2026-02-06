Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that further U.S. sanctions against Russia depend on negotiations aimed at ending the nearly four-year war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to Bessent, who participated in talks with Russian officials and U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Miami, Washington will consider new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet – a step Trump has not taken since returning to office in January 2025.

I will take this into account. We will see what the peace talks lead to — Bessent said during a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.

He emphasized that the Trump administration's sanctions against Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil contributed to Russia's return to the negotiating table.

When asked about Kushner's role in the negotiations with the Russians, Bessent replied that, in his opinion, President Trump's son-in-law acted as a "special envoy and mediator."

Recall

According to Bloomberg, the United States has prepared additional sanctions against Russia, but there are no signs of their implementation yet.

Sanctions bill against Russia gets Trump's support, but needs to be considered in US Congress - Fox News