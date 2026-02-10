$43.030.02
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 4376 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 6538 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 7370 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 13120 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 18036 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 13992 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 20489 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 16813 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26891 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Berlin calls Macron's EU debt increase proposal a 'distraction' - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Germany has rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's call for the EU to issue more common debt, calling it a 'distraction'. Berlin emphasizes the need for structural reforms and the completion of the single market.

Berlin calls Macron's EU debt increase proposal a 'distraction' - Media

Germany has rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's call for the EU to issue more joint debt, highlighting deep divisions between the bloc's two largest economies ahead of this week's leaders' summit on competitiveness. This is reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

According to a senior German diplomat, Macron's proposal "distracts" from what is truly important. "What is really needed now are deep structural reforms and, of course, the completion of the single market."

France strongly supports the idea of common EU debt as a means to bridge Europe's huge investment gap and stimulate the bloc's weak economy, which is struggling to compete with the US and China.

On Tuesday, Macron also noted that common debt could help "question the dominance" of the US dollar, as Donald Trump's attacks on the independence of the US Federal Reserve are forcing investors to seek alternative "safe assets" instead of US Treasury bonds.

The global market is actually increasingly wary of the American dollar. It is looking for alternatives. Let's offer it European debt

- said the French president.

Former Italian prime ministers Enrico Letta and Mario Draghi, both of whom will address EU leaders at an informal summit on Thursday, also proposed financing key investments through common debt in their 2024 reports on the EU economy.

The European Parliament will hold an accelerated vote on Wednesday on providing Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loan09.02.26, 23:19 • 7802 views

However, this idea is strongly rejected by the so-called frugal northern countries, including the Netherlands and Germany. They argue that national budget deficits are already too high, and the previous €577 billion EU joint borrowing scheme for COVID recovery has not yet been repaid.

In the past, EU countries have already used common debt during crises, most recently in the form of a €90 billion loan to support Ukraine.

Threat to the budget

Germany, the largest contributor to the EU budget, has threatened to cut the next seven-year spending plan if it is not reformed to focus on competitiveness and defense instead of agricultural and regional subsidies.

"We hope that the member states that are now calling for new funding will also join these reforms," said the German diplomat.

France fought to maintain farmer subsidies at current levels and opposed some of the reforms.

Repayment of COVID loans is expected to burden the next EU budget by €24 billion per year, "so we actually have little room for maneuver ... and European debt is not free," the diplomat added.

"Without pressure on Ukrainians and to avoid dependence on third parties": Macron wants a "European approach" to dialogue with Putin10.02.26, 13:22 • 3168 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine