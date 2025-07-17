$41.820.01
Berlin after Trump's statement: nothing is known about current Patriot supplies to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2392 views

The German Ministry of Defense has no information about current supplies of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, despite Donald Trump's statements. A meeting of partner states will take place on Monday to discuss additional supplies.

Berlin after Trump's statement: nothing is known about current Patriot supplies to Ukraine

Germany has no information about any current deliveries of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, according to the German Ministry of Defense, UNN reports with reference to Handelsblatt.

I cannot confirm that anything is currently on its way. I am not aware of it.

- a ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump previously stated that the first Patriot deliveries were already en route from Germany.

However, a spokesman for the German Ministry of Defense stated that a meeting of states supporting Ukraine (UDCG) would take place on Monday to consider providing Ukraine with additional Patriot systems. The goal is to find a solution for the fastest possible delivery of the systems.

Trump announced that the US would provide Ukraine with additional Patriot systems in light of Russian missile attacks. However, they will be paid for by NATO partner states, including Germany. But Patriot systems are scarce worldwide. It remains unclear where they will come from and when they can be delivered to Ukraine, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

