Belgorod region reported damage to the reservoir dam

In Russia's Belgorod region, authorities reported damage to the dam of the Belgorod reservoir. This was announced by the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Gladkov blamed an "AFU strike." Allegedly, as a result of the strike, "there is damage to the dam of the Belgorod reservoir."

According to him, in case of a repeated strike, "flooding of the river floodplain from the side of the Kharkiv region and several streets of the region's settlements, where about 1000 residents live," is possible.

He said that residents of the region who may be at risk of flooding and who do not have other temporary resettlement options are offered evacuation to temporary accommodation centers in Belgorod.

Recall

In Russia's Volgograd region, a massive drone attack was reported, which was allegedly repelled. However, as a result of falling debris, the Balashovskaya power substation was damaged.