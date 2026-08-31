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Belgium urged the U.S. ambassador to stop publicly attacking its officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot warned U.S. Ambassador Bill White of the risk of escalation over attacks on social media. This is already the diplomat’s second reprimand this year.

Belgium urged the U.S. ambassador to stop publicly attacking its officials

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot on Monday called on U.S. Ambassador Bill White to stop publicly attacking representatives of the Belgian government on social media, saying that further provocations could worsen bilateral relations. Politico reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

During the meeting, Prévot told White that public statements "personally directed against Belgian officials, … cannot be acceptable," and that "any further provocations would be counterproductive and could lead to unnecessary escalation in our relations," according to a statement from the minister’s spokesperson sent to POLITICO.

The ambassador’s role is governed by established diplomatic rules and practices, including mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs

- the statement continues.

Prévot summoned White after the American diplomat posted a sharp message on Instagram on Friday targeting Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke. White posted an AI-generated image of the minister and asked: "Who is the biggest LOSER in Belgium?" The foreign minister called the attack "unacceptable."

Upon arriving at the meeting on Monday, White adopted a significantly more restrained tone.

"I am very happy to see my friend Maxime Prévot," he told VTM NEWS, adding that they had "very important issues to discuss." He mentioned plans for a new U.S. embassy in Brussels and economic ties between the two countries.

This is the second reprimand issued to White this year. In February, he was summoned after accusing Belgium of antisemitism and calling on Vandenbroucke to intervene in an investigation into the religious circumcision of Jews.

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