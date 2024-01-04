Belgium to send two F-16s to Denmark in March to train Ukrainian pilots

Belgium will send two two-seat F-16 fighters and about fifty people to Denmark between March and September to train Ukrainian pilots on these aircraft. RTBF reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

According to the Defense Ministry's press service, the Air Force will do the same. Two Belgian F-16Bs will be deployed there from March to September for two periods of eight weeks each, along with about fifty people. This will include training not only for pilots, but also for Ukrainian technicians and mission planners - the statement said.

It is noted that the personnel will come from the 2nd and 10th tactical wings based in Florence and Kleine Brogel (Limburg), respectively.

Ukrainian pilots will be trained in Romania, Denmark, the United States, and the United Kingdom. In the latter, six Ukrainians received "basic" training, including English language courses, shortly before Christmas.

