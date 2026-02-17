Belgium summons US ambassador over accusations of antisemitism and interference in judicial matters

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially summoned US Ambassador Bill White for an explanation after his sharp public statements against the Belgian government and justice system. The scandal erupted around a judicial investigation in Antwerp concerning three mohels – Jewish religious figures who perform circumcisions – on suspicion of performing medical procedures without the presence of a doctor. Ambassador White called this an "antisemitic" persecution. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

The essence of the legal dispute lies in the requirements of Belgian law, according to which any procedures involving surgical intervention must be performed by licensed medical professionals. White, on his social media, sharply criticized Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, accusing him of rudeness and unwillingness to change legislation to accredit mohels.

The ambassador also stated that the situation is an "absolute matter of antisemitism" and called on the US to closely monitor the actions of the Belgian authorities.

Any suggestion that Belgium is an antisemitic country is false, offensive, and unacceptable. Personal attacks on the minister and interference in judicial matters violate basic diplomatic norms – said Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, confirming the ambassador's summons for Tuesday.

Further escalation and reaction of the diplomatic corps

Despite Brussels' negative reaction, Bill White continued the public discussion, insisting that criminal prosecution for religious rites is unacceptable.

You either need to make changes to the accreditation or call the persecution of these wonderful religious men antisemitism. America expects you to do the right thing – Bill White wrote in response to the summons to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also added personal remarks about Vandenbroucke, suggesting that the minister's dislike was due to his attitude towards the "great president" – Donald Trump. At the same time, the Jewish community of Europe appealed to the European Commission last year to intervene in the situation.

