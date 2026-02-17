$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
04:30 AM • 10600 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 17463 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 28090 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 23408 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 36913 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 29229 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 50257 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 26865 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29830 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35776 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Belgium summons US ambassador over accusations of antisemitism and interference in judicial matters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Belgium summoned US Ambassador Bill White over his statements regarding the investigation into the moguls. The ambassador called it an "antisemitic" persecution, violating diplomatic norms.

Belgium summons US ambassador over accusations of antisemitism and interference in judicial matters

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially summoned US Ambassador Bill White for an explanation after his sharp public statements against the Belgian government and justice system. The scandal erupted around a judicial investigation in Antwerp concerning three mohels – Jewish religious figures who perform circumcisions – on suspicion of performing medical procedures without the presence of a doctor. Ambassador White called this an "antisemitic" persecution. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

The essence of the legal dispute lies in the requirements of Belgian law, according to which any procedures involving surgical intervention must be performed by licensed medical professionals. White, on his social media, sharply criticized Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, accusing him of rudeness and unwillingness to change legislation to accredit mohels.

A group of European countries supported talks on joint nuclear deterrence - Politico15.02.26, 18:33 • 5024 views

The ambassador also stated that the situation is an "absolute matter of antisemitism" and called on the US to closely monitor the actions of the Belgian authorities.

Any suggestion that Belgium is an antisemitic country is false, offensive, and unacceptable. Personal attacks on the minister and interference in judicial matters violate basic diplomatic norms

– said Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, confirming the ambassador's summons for Tuesday.

Further escalation and reaction of the diplomatic corps

Despite Brussels' negative reaction, Bill White continued the public discussion, insisting that criminal prosecution for religious rites is unacceptable.

You either need to make changes to the accreditation or call the persecution of these wonderful religious men antisemitism. America expects you to do the right thing

– Bill White wrote in response to the summons to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also added personal remarks about Vandenbroucke, suggesting that the minister's dislike was due to his attitude towards the "great president" – Donald Trump. At the same time, the Jewish community of Europe appealed to the European Commission last year to intervene in the situation.

Police searched European Commission building in Belgium - media12.02.26, 15:57 • 3876 views

Stepan Haftko

