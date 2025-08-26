Belgium is ready to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - head of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

After a decision on a ceasefire is made, Belgium will be ready to join international forces with an appropriate mandate. This was stated by Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot during a press conference in Odesa, as reported by UNN.

When a decision on a ceasefire is made, we are ready to participate in international forces with an appropriate international mandate. I will then discuss this with the government, and especially with my colleague, the Minister of Defense, to determine what specific military contribution we can provide. - Prévot stated.

He emphasized that Belgium is ready to join peacekeeping missions when necessary.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced Ukraine's firm intention to end Russian aggression in 2025. He discussed peace efforts with colleagues from Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands in Odesa.

Representatives of Ukraine and the Benelux countries in Odesa condemned Russian aggression and reaffirmed support for Ukraine's sovereignty. They emphasized the need to end the war and restore peace.