Belgium is ready to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - head of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Belgium is ready to join international forces with an appropriate mandate after a ceasefire. Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot stated this in Odesa.

Belgium is ready to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - head of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

After a decision on a ceasefire is made, Belgium will be ready to join international forces with an appropriate mandate. This was stated by Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot during a press conference in Odesa, as reported by UNN.

Details

When a decision on a ceasefire is made, we are ready to participate in international forces with an appropriate international mandate. I will then discuss this with the government, and especially with my colleague, the Minister of Defense, to determine what specific military contribution we can provide.

- Prévot stated.

He emphasized that Belgium is ready to join peacekeeping missions when necessary.

Addition

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced Ukraine's firm intention to end Russian aggression in 2025. He discussed peace efforts with colleagues from Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands in Odesa.

Representatives of Ukraine and the Benelux countries in Odesa condemned Russian aggression and reaffirmed support for Ukraine's sovereignty. They emphasized the need to end the war and restore peace.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Luxembourg
Belgium
Netherlands
Ukraine
Odesa