February 5, 03:05 PM • 21910 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 02:39 PM • 22570 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 22667 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 35205 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
February 5, 10:05 AM • 69487 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 29784 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 28542 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22406 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15242 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14794 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Technology
Heating
Social network
Facebook
Truth Social

Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Russian officials are warning Putin of a potential economic crisis that could engulf the country by summer. Falling revenues and pressure on the banking system point to a growing budget deficit.

Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WP

Russian officials are increasingly warning Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about a potential economic crisis that could engulf the country by summer. This is reported by The Washington Post, citing its own source, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, according to Russian officials, falling revenues mean that the budget deficit will only grow without further tax increases, while pressure on the Russian banking system is increasing due to high interest rates and corporate borrowing to finance the war.

One Moscow businessman said the crisis could hit in "three to four months" as signs emerge that real inflation significantly exceeds the officially reported 6 percent, despite interest rates being held at a high 16 percent. Signs of growing economic tension include the largest number of restaurant closures in Moscow since the pandemic and forced layoffs of thousands of workers due to rising costs.

- the article says.

Russia's economy exhausted by war, 2026 will be critical - WP23.12.25, 01:00 • 5835 views

At the same time, it is indicated that there is little evidence that Putin is going to change his calculations and back down from the Kremlin's maximalist war demands. Last week, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected Western security guarantees, which Ukraine says it needs for any deal, instead calling for an end to the "regime in Kyiv."

We have no understanding of when the war will end

- said the interlocutor of the publication.

In turn, former Bank of America Merrill Lynch Vice President Craig Kennedy added that Russia is only becoming more vulnerable to economic pressure: "oil revenues are falling, lending is overextended, and Moscow knows that in 2026 the situation is likely to only get worse."

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the Russian banking system in 2025 lost key signs of stability, despite the regulator's reassuring rhetoric. The net profit of banks decreased by 8% compared to 2024 and amounted to 45 billion US dollars, while the return on equity fell to 18%.

Russia's economy enters stagnation: GDP growth in November is the lowest since the beginning of 202301.01.26, 23:41 • 11428 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsFinance
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
The Washington Post
Ukraine