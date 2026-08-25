Because of the sale of military fuel, Russians are assaulting positions on the Kramatorsk front on foot – ATESH

$44.660.0452.250.12
ukenru
06:01 AM • 766 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai — Fire PointVideo
04:19 AM • 2290 views
Occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb: two people were killed
03:15 AM • 2160 views
A Russian attack destroyed nearly UAH 28 million worth of Red Cross humanitarian supplies in Kherson
August 24, 08:58 PM • 32034 views
From London to Rome and Paris: where buildings around the world were illuminated in blue and yellow on Independence DayPhotoVideo
August 24, 05:27 PM • 39789 views
The US will not recognize the occupied Ukrainian territories as Russian — Kellogg
August 24, 03:32 PM • 39332 views
Ukraine was supported today with military and energy packages, Zelenskyy says
August 24, 02:59 PM • 37147 views
Ukraine has issued a unique commemorative silver coin marking the 35th anniversary of IndependencePhoto
Exclusive
August 24, 02:10 PM • 35028 views
Due to Russian attacks, Ukraine lost more than 1.2 million textbooks — the destroyed print runs are planned to be replaced by November.
August 24, 12:55 PM • 23166 views
Ukraine has a shortage not only of missiles for Patriot systems, but also for other air defense systems - Ihnat
August 24, 12:10 PM • 26949 views
A parade of military unmanned systems and UGVs took place in KyivPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
1.3m/s
52%
754mm
Popular news
The first ladies of Estonia, Lithuania, Serbia and other countries arrived in Kyiv for Ukraine’s Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 09:05 PM • 12336 views
Koretskyi discussed shelters, the railway, sanctions and the drone agreement with Latvia’s prime minister in KyivPhotoAugust 24, 09:16 PM • 10167 views
A Russian missile strike on Kharkiv claimed a person's lifeAugust 24, 10:20 PM • 13323 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 21931 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhoto01:05 AM • 19118 views
Publications
Independence Day of Ukraine – 35 Years of Freedom: How the State Was Born and What Defined Its JourneyPhotoAugust 24, 05:00 AM • 72495 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine: the history of the blue-and-yellow bannerAugust 23, 06:36 AM • 118830 views
Germany plans to spend €12 billion on missile purchases; the possible purchase of Flamingo is being considered - mediaAugust 22, 12:29 PM • 122060 views
How to withdraw cash in Ukraine in 2026: available methods, fees, and security rulesAugust 21, 04:15 PM • 143399 views
“They treated him with water for two days”: relatives of a man who died in a Bila Tserkva hospital are convinced of medical negligence
Exclusive
August 21, 11:54 AM • 145129 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Scott Bessent
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Romania
Moldova
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhoto01:05 AM • 19297 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 22129 views
Vin Diesel said he is ready to die for Paul Walker’s daughter and spoke about their special bondPhotoAugust 24, 01:03 AM • 73017 views
Sandra Bullock showed rare photos of her children and talked about family lifePhotoAugust 23, 01:04 AM • 81585 views
Hailey Bieber showed how she celebrated her son Justin Bieber’s second birthdayPhotoAugust 22, 11:04 PM • 76514 views
Actual
Truth Social
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Gold

Because of the sale of military fuel, Russians are assaulting positions on the Kramatorsk front on foot – ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2190 views

Commanders of the Russian 70th Division are allegedly selling fuel for 300 rubles per liter. Due to the shortage, equipment is not operational, and evacuating the wounded is more difficult.

Because of the sale of military fuel, Russians are assaulting positions on the Kramatorsk front on foot – ATESH

The command of the Russian Armed Forces’ 70th Motor Rifle Division systematically sells army fuel to local residents in the rear, causing Russian units to face a shortage of fuel and lubricants and forcing them to attack without armored vehicles. This was reported by the “ATESH” movement, UNN writes.

Details

According to the partisan movement, whose agents operate within the 70th Motor Rifle Division of the “Dnieper” troop grouping, Russian commanders sell military fuel to the population in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Rostov-on-Don. According to their information, the price per liter starts at 300 rubles.

Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a parking lot of military fuel tankers of the occupiers in Luhansk – ATESH24.07.26, 07:44 • 34820 views

“ATESH” claims that due to the fuel shortage, the Russians cannot fully refuel vehicles, armored equipment, and motorcycles. As a result, servicemen are allegedly forced to go on assaults on foot, remaining without armored cover.

Also, according to the movement, fuel problems complicate the evacuation of the wounded by road. “ATESH” states that this has led to a noticeable increase in losses in the unit.

ATESH reported that Russian training grounds are preparing for a new wave of mobilization22.08.26, 07:49 • 7758 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Evacuation
War in Ukraine
Luhansk
Kramatorsk
Donetsk