The command of the Russian Armed Forces’ 70th Motor Rifle Division systematically sells army fuel to local residents in the rear, causing Russian units to face a shortage of fuel and lubricants and forcing them to attack without armored vehicles. This was reported by the “ATESH” movement, UNN writes.

Details

According to the partisan movement, whose agents operate within the 70th Motor Rifle Division of the “Dnieper” troop grouping, Russian commanders sell military fuel to the population in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Rostov-on-Don. According to their information, the price per liter starts at 300 rubles.

Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a parking lot of military fuel tankers of the occupiers in Luhansk – ATESH

“ATESH” claims that due to the fuel shortage, the Russians cannot fully refuel vehicles, armored equipment, and motorcycles. As a result, servicemen are allegedly forced to go on assaults on foot, remaining without armored cover.

Also, according to the movement, fuel problems complicate the evacuation of the wounded by road. “ATESH” states that this has led to a noticeable increase in losses in the unit.

ATESH reported that Russian training grounds are preparing for a new wave of mobilization