Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn son

Volunteer and public figure Serhiy Prytula has become a father for the fourth time. He had a son named Mark, writes UNN with reference to Prytula's Facebook page.

Details

Prytula and his wife Kateryna Sopelnyk had a son, whom the couple named Mark. Prytula said that Mark was born on the day of mourning for those killed in Kyiv on August 1 after Russia's deadly attack on the capital of Ukraine, when 31 people died, including five children.

This is that moment when you can't even fully feel the joy of a baby's arrival, because your heart is torn by the pain of loss. Because there are no strangers' children during such grief. These are our children. Our tears. Our common pain. At the same time, for me, the appearance of Mark, like any other child in Ukraine, into the world is something that goes against the plans and desires of the enemies. We were, we are, we will be. We will be born despite their desire for our disappearance. We will sing lullabies despite the wailing of sirens. And, with God's help, we will raise the strongest generation of Ukrainians - hardened, with good memory and a gene of resilience - he wrote.

While collecting donations for the military, Prytula bought three apartments in Kyiv - media

Prytula also thanked his wife for fulfilling their common dream - to have a son. At the same time, he joked about "restoring the balance of boys and girls in the family."

The happy father also addressed the newborn boy, emphasizing that Mark was born in the best country on Earth.

Happy fate, Mark! No matter how difficult it may be, you were born in the best country on planet Earth. So grow up to be its worthy son! - wrote Serhiy Prytula.

This is Serhiy Prytula's third child, a native of Ternopil region, born in marriage with Kateryna Sopelnyk, a native of Donetsk. The couple also raises two daughters together - Solomiya, born in 2017, and Stefania, born in 2021.

In addition, Prytula has a son Dmytro from his first marriage with Yulia Andriychuk (Prytula after marriage). Dmytro was born in 2008.

Addition

In Lviv, doctors nursed a girl Marichka, who was born at six months of pregnancy weighing 600 grams. After four months in the hospital, her weight is 3050 grams, and she is going home.