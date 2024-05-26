Beating and driving a man to suicide: Kyiv Regional CCC denies the scandal

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137505 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142675 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235526 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170670 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163107 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147551 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217918 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112907 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204547 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Beating and driving a man to suicide: Kyiv Regional CCC denies the scandal

Beating and driving a man to suicide: Kyiv Regional CCC denies the scandal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25600 views

A man named Stanislav Moskovsky was detained during the curfew, taken to the RTC, but escaped before being sent to a training center for basic military training, reports the Kyiv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

Kyiv regional TCC and JV commenting on the news about the beating and suicide of a detained man named Stanislav Moskovsky, said that the information is not true, in particular, the man did not attempt suicide and escaped before being sent to the training center for basic military training, UNN reports.

Regarding the incident with citizen Stanislav Moskovsky, which was publicized in the media, we would like to inform you of the following. The police detained Moskovsky Stanislav Viktorovich during the curfew and took him to the 1st department of the Bucha RTC

- the statement said.

It is noted that when checking military records, it turned out that this citizen was not registered in the military and was wanted by the police.

"Thus, he evaded military service and fulfillment of his constitutional duty. During the citizen's stay in the RTCC and JV, he was not subjected to physical methods of influence, moral pressure and threats from the military personnel of the RTCC and JV. This citizen did not attempt suicide in the premises of the TCC," the statement said.

The TCC reports that in the morning Moskovsky passed a military medical examination at a hospital in the Kyiv-Svyatoshinsky district and was found fit for military service.

"However, before being sent to the training center for basic military training, the citizen escaped. His whereabouts are currently unknown. We ask the media to seek official comments before publishing such "blatant" cases," the CCC informs.

Context

Journalist Oleksandr Zakharov stated on his Facebook page that during the VLC, the man allegedly cut his wrists and was thrown out into the street.

The journalist claims that Stanislav was detained by the police on the street before the curfew began and that he did not resist.

"The man (Stanislav Moskovsky) is detained before the curfew (patrol 113), taken to the TCC (he does not resist), where he is beaten, his personal belongings are taken away, and he is held until morning. The car is thrown somewhere on Boholyubov Street (Sofiyivska Borshchahivka)... Then they forcefully take him to the MLC in Vyshneve, and when he tries to consult with a lawyer by phone, they take away his phone, and he doesn't get in touch for almost a day... Then, when a lawyer and an investigative team arrive to clarify the situation, it turns out that the guy had cut his wrists and was thrown out on the streets in Vyshneve so that the police wouldn't find him in this state," the journalist says.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

