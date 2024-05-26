Beating and driving a man to suicide: Kyiv Regional CCC denies the scandal

Kyiv regional TCC and JV commenting on the news about the beating and suicide of a detained man named Stanislav Moskovsky, said that the information is not true, in particular, the man did not attempt suicide and escaped before being sent to the training center for basic military training, UNN reports.

Regarding the incident with citizen Stanislav Moskovsky, which was publicized in the media, we would like to inform you of the following. The police detained Moskovsky Stanislav Viktorovich during the curfew and took him to the 1st department of the Bucha RTC - the statement said.

It is noted that when checking military records, it turned out that this citizen was not registered in the military and was wanted by the police.

"Thus, he evaded military service and fulfillment of his constitutional duty. During the citizen's stay in the RTCC and JV, he was not subjected to physical methods of influence, moral pressure and threats from the military personnel of the RTCC and JV. This citizen did not attempt suicide in the premises of the TCC," the statement said.

The TCC reports that in the morning Moskovsky passed a military medical examination at a hospital in the Kyiv-Svyatoshinsky district and was found fit for military service.

"However, before being sent to the training center for basic military training, the citizen escaped. His whereabouts are currently unknown. We ask the media to seek official comments before publishing such "blatant" cases," the CCC informs.

Context

Journalist Oleksandr Zakharov stated on his Facebook page that during the VLC, the man allegedly cut his wrists and was thrown out into the street.

The journalist claims that Stanislav was detained by the police on the street before the curfew began and that he did not resist.

"The man (Stanislav Moskovsky) is detained before the curfew (patrol 113), taken to the TCC (he does not resist), where he is beaten, his personal belongings are taken away, and he is held until morning. The car is thrown somewhere on Boholyubov Street (Sofiyivska Borshchahivka)... Then they forcefully take him to the MLC in Vyshneve, and when he tries to consult with a lawyer by phone, they take away his phone, and he doesn't get in touch for almost a day... Then, when a lawyer and an investigative team arrive to clarify the situation, it turns out that the guy had cut his wrists and was thrown out on the streets in Vyshneve so that the police wouldn't find him in this state," the journalist says.

