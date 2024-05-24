ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Conscript who was fit for service according to the conclusions of the MMC died in TRC in Zakarpattya region: an inspection has been ordered

Kyiv

A person liable for military service died in the regional military commissariat after being recognized as fit for service, which became the reason for an internal investigation.

A conscript who was fit for service according to the conclusions of the Military Medical Commission (MMC) died in the Center for Recruitment in Zakarpattya region after a sharp deterioration in his health, which became the reason for an internal investigation, the Transcarpathian Regional Center for Recruitment and Social Support reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"We would like to inform you that on May 23, a conscript who was in one of the regional military commissariats and was fit for service according to the conclusions of the military medical commission, had a sharp deterioration in his health. He was provided with first aid and an ambulance was called, which, upon arrival, pronounced him dead," the TRC said in a Facebook post.

Reportedly, "an internal investigation has been ordered into this fact.

"The freelance military medical commissions at the TRC include doctors from municipal and state-owned health care institutions appointed by the executive committee of the city, village, or town council. Unfortunately, there are cases when doctors of the MECs recognize persons liable for military service as fit for service, but tragedies occur later," the TRC noted.

