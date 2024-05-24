Conscript who was fit for service according to the conclusions of the MMC died in TRC in Zakarpattya region: an inspection has been ordered

A conscript who was fit for service according to the conclusions of the Military Medical Commission (MMC) died in the Center for Recruitment in Zakarpattya region after a sharp deterioration in his health, which became the reason for an internal investigation, the Transcarpathian Regional Center for Recruitment and Social Support reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"We would like to inform you that on May 23, a conscript who was in one of the regional military commissariats and was fit for service according to the conclusions of the military medical commission, had a sharp deterioration in his health. He was provided with first aid and an ambulance was called, which, upon arrival, pronounced him dead," the TRC said in a Facebook post.

Reportedly, "an internal investigation has been ordered into this fact.

"The freelance military medical commissions at the TRC include doctors from municipal and state-owned health care institutions appointed by the executive committee of the city, village, or town council. Unfortunately, there are cases when doctors of the MECs recognize persons liable for military service as fit for service, but tragedies occur later," the TRC noted.

Conscript dies in TCR in Kryvyi Rih: investigative actions are underway