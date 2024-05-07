ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89430 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109159 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151922 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155842 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251734 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174488 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165698 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226634 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Conscript dies in TCR in Kryvyi Rih: investigative actions are underway

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18239 views

The serviceman died as a result of a sudden sharp deterioration of his condition, accompanied by signs of an epileptic seizure, in the TCR in Kryvyi Rih.

The conscript died as a result of a sudden sharp deterioration of his condition, accompanied by signs of an epileptic seizure, in the recruitment center in Kryvyi Rih on May 5, the public relations service of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional territorial center for recruitment and social support reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

We would like to inform you that on May 5, on the territory of Saksahansk TCR in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a sudden sharp deterioration in his health, a conscript died. The sharp deterioration in the health of the serviceman was accompanied by signs of an epileptic seizure

- The regional TCR posted on Facebook.

As noted, "an ambulance was immediately called, until the arrival of which the serviceman was provided with first aid." "The patrol police officers who arrived at the scene stated that he had died of biological death without signs of physical impact," the TCR added.

It is stated that "law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of the citizen, until the completion of which we ask you to refrain from emotional and unverified statements and judgments.

Conscript dies after epileptic seizure on way to training center: check is ordered at the TCR23.04.24, 11:57 • 19334 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

Contact us about advertising