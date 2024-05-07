Conscript dies in TCR in Kryvyi Rih: investigative actions are underway

The conscript died as a result of a sudden sharp deterioration of his condition, accompanied by signs of an epileptic seizure, in the recruitment center in Kryvyi Rih on May 5, the public relations service of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional territorial center for recruitment and social support reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

We would like to inform you that on May 5, on the territory of Saksahansk TCR in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a sudden sharp deterioration in his health, a conscript died. The sharp deterioration in the health of the serviceman was accompanied by signs of an epileptic seizure - The regional TCR posted on Facebook.

As noted, "an ambulance was immediately called, until the arrival of which the serviceman was provided with first aid." "The patrol police officers who arrived at the scene stated that he had died of biological death without signs of physical impact," the TCR added.

It is stated that "law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of the citizen, until the completion of which we ask you to refrain from emotional and unverified statements and judgments.

