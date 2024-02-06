Baykar is already building a plant near Kiev for the production of UAVs, where 500 people will work

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 21392 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 109194 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116758 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159298 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162073 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261290 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175964 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166664 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148517 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232584 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 72011 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 71464 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 51283 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 26302 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 63079 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261290 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232584 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218175 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243706 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230113 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 109194 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 85720 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 90599 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115265 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116053 views
Actual
Baykar is already building a plant near Kiev for the production of UAVs, where 500 people will work

Baykar is already building a plant near Kiev for the production of UAVs, where 500 people will work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36100 views

Turkish drone maker Baykar has announced that it is building a new factory near Kyiv that will employ 500 people to produce its TB2 and TB3 models.

Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar has announced the start of construction of its plant in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the Turkish company, UNN reports.

Details

The executive director of the Turkish defense company told Reuters that Baykar is building its new factory near Kyiv. It is noted that it will employ about 500 people who will work on the production of TB2 or TB3 drone models.

Our plant is under construction... we need about 12 months to complete the construction and then we will move on to the internal machinery, equipment and organizational structure. 

- Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar said on the sidelines of the World Defense Exhibition in Riyadh.

Bayraktar director Haluk also noted that the capacity will be about 120 units annually. However, it is still unclear whether production at the Ukrainian plant will focus on the TB2 or TB3 drone model.

Asked if war-related security issues could pose risks to the plant, he said that plans are "fully moving forward" and that "nothing" can stop them.

Optional

Bayraktar also said that the company plans to start production in Saudi Arabia in the next two years.

The announcement follows a deal in July to sell Bayraktar Akinci, another type of drone, to Saudi Arabia in what Baykar called the largest defense contract in Turkish history.

Bayraktar said that looking at the current year, the firm plans to double Akinci's domestic production of 36 units in 2023, while TB2 production will remain unchanged at 230 units.

It also aims to produce the new Kızılema and TB3 drone models "by the dozens," he added.

According to the SIPRI analytical center, Baykar has agreements with 30 countries to export its TB2 drone. In particular, since 2018, they include Ukraine, Ethiopia, Libya, and Azerbaijan.

Recall

On February 2, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk , Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, met  with Baykar Makina CEO Haluk Bayraktar. They discussed the construction of a drone manufacturing plant in Ukraine and strengthening the potential of unmanned aviation in Ukraine.

The Turkish company Baykar, which produces Bayraktar TB2 combat drones, announced last September  that it was going to invest $100 million in three projects in Ukraine. In particular, it was noted that  one of the investments is a drone production plant, the construction of which has already begun. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomyTechnologies
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
reutersReuters
riyadhRiyadh
mykola-oleshchukMykola Oleshchuk
libyaLibya
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
efiopiiaEthiopia
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising