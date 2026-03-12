Basketball star Angel Reese becomes first professional athlete on Victoria's Secret runway

Photo: AP

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese made fashion history by participating in the grand Wings Reveal show in New York. The 23-year-old basketball player became the first professional athlete to join top international models at the legendary Victoria's Secret show. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

For her runway appearance, Reese chose a pink floral lingerie set, complemented by the signature white angel wings and a striking feathered stole. The 193 cm tall athlete demonstrated a confident walk to Lumidee's composition, which she had previously worked on with a professional modeling coach.

Angel Reese, who previously won the NCAA championship title, noted that participating in such a large-scale project was her long-held dream and a logical continuation of the development of her personal brand beyond the basketball court.

This was meant for me. I am so happy to be in this room with so many amazing models and women. The team that put it all together was incredible. I am so excited – Angel Reese shared her impressions.

Expert support and scale of the event

The athlete's success in her new field was noted by famous stylist Law Roach, who accompanied Reese during her preparation for the show.

He emphasized that Angel managed to realize her ambitions in record time, demonstrating exceptional presence and charisma on par with professional models. The show, which also featured music stars Karol G and the group TWICE, was broadcast live on leading global platforms, solidifying the brand's return to the traditional format of spectacular shows.

