Baltic states have decided when they will disconnect from the Russian energy system - Kallas

On Saturday, February 8, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia will be permanently disconnected from the Russian power grid.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas wrote about this in the social network X , UNN reports.

Tomorrow (February 8 - ed.), Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will be permanently disconnected from the Russian energy system. Russia will no longer be able to use energy as an instrument of blackmail. This is a victory for freedom and European unity - Callas states.

Recall

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said earlierthat Latvia, like other Baltic countries, is fully prepared to disconnect from the Russian energy system and synchronize with the European one, but is preparing for possible provocations.

The agreement to disconnect from the Russian-controlled system and connect to the continental European grid was signed by the operators of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania back in August 2023.