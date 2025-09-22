"Ballon d'Or 2025": PSG will not be able to attend the ceremony due to postponed derby

Organizers announced that the French championship match between "Paris Saint-Germain" and "Marseille" has been postponed to Monday evening due to predicted stormy weather conditions. The match coincides with the "Ballon d'Or" awards ceremony, which will take place at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris on September 22 at 9:00 PM Kyiv time. This was reported by ESPN, writes UNN.

Thus, the legendary Le Classique confrontation will prevent PSG players from attending, as ten club footballers are nominated for various awards. Among them is Ousmane Dembélé, one of the favorites for the main men's award. At the same time, Dembélé himself, like his young partner Désiré Doué, will miss the match against Marseille due to injuries and were not included in Luis Enrique's squad. So it is quite likely that the predicted winner in the nomination for the best player of the season will be present at the ceremony.

Despite the fact that most experts practically do not doubt the victory of the French favorite, some analysts predict a possible success for Barcelona players - Spaniard Lamine Yamal or Brazilian Raphinha. Representatives of the Catalan club are noted as bright individuals capable of determining the course of the game. At the same time, the absence of major international trophies may become a serious obstacle for them.

"Barça" had a brilliant season in the domestic arena, winning the championship and adding victories in the Spanish Cup and Super Cup. However, on the European stage, the team failed to reach the top - the Catalans stopped in the Champions League semifinals, losing their place in the final to Milan's "Inter".

This year's Ballon d'Or ceremony will be hosted by Ruud Gullit and Kate Scott, and the main award will be presented by Barcelona and Brazil national team legend Ronaldinho.

Last year's event was accompanied by a scandal - "Real Madrid" boycotted the ceremony, protesting against the award being given to Rodri from "Manchester City" instead of Vinicius Junior.

This year, the main intrigue will be how PSG, which won both the Champions League and the European Super Cup this season, will combine participation in the derby with the ceremony in the capital.

On August 7, 30 contenders for the Ballon d'Or were determined — an award for the best football player in the world, which is awarded annually by the French magazine "France Football".

Last year, the best football player on the planet was the midfielder of English "Manchester City" and the Spanish national team Rodrigo Hernández Cascante.