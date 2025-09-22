"Ballon d'Or 2025": PSG will not be able to attend the ceremony due to postponed derby

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
05:49 AM • 4112 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
05:30 AM • 9748 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 11888 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 25742 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 43204 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 53634 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 59832 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 56549 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 83377 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 90286 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
3 dead and 16 wounded: consequences of unknown drone attack in CrimeaSeptember 21, 09:38 PM • 7900 views
An explosion occurred in Lviv Oblast: what is knownPhotoSeptember 21, 09:57 PM • 12450 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv due to UAV threatSeptember 21, 10:15 PM • 11622 views
Unknown drones attacked a substation in Krasnodar Krai: at least five hits recordedPhotoSeptember 21, 11:50 PM • 9060 views
The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damaged02:50 AM • 9806 views
Publications
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures05:30 AM • 9736 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 57065 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 39604 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 83373 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 90282 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Narendra Modi
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Crimea
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 2852 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 74178 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 97220 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 44591 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 43963 views
Actual
MiG-31
Shahed-136
Mi-8
YouTube
Eurofighter Typhoon

"Ballon d'Or 2025": PSG will not be able to attend the ceremony due to postponed derby

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The French championship match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille has been postponed to Monday evening due to a storm, coinciding with the Ballon d'Or ceremony. This will prevent PSG players, including 10 nominees, from attending the event.

"Ballon d'Or 2025": PSG will not be able to attend the ceremony due to postponed derby

Organizers announced that the French championship match between "Paris Saint-Germain" and "Marseille" has been postponed to Monday evening due to predicted stormy weather conditions. The match coincides with the "Ballon d'Or" awards ceremony, which will take place at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris on September 22 at 9:00 PM Kyiv time. This was reported by ESPN, writes UNN.

Details

Thus, the legendary Le Classique confrontation will prevent PSG players from attending, as ten club footballers are nominated for various awards. Among them is Ousmane Dembélé, one of the favorites for the main men's award. At the same time, Dembélé himself, like his young partner Désiré Doué, will miss the match against Marseille due to injuries and were not included in Luis Enrique's squad. So it is quite likely that the predicted winner in the nomination for the best player of the season will be present at the ceremony.

Courtois, Donnarumma, Martinez: nominees for the world's best goalkeeper award determined07.08.25, 16:50 • 2233 views

Despite the fact that most experts practically do not doubt the victory of the French favorite, some analysts predict a possible success for Barcelona players - Spaniard Lamine Yamal or Brazilian Raphinha. Representatives of the Catalan club are noted as bright individuals capable of determining the course of the game. At the same time, the absence of major international trophies may become a serious obstacle for them.

"Barça" had a brilliant season in the domestic arena, winning the championship and adding victories in the Spanish Cup and Super Cup. However, on the European stage, the team failed to reach the top - the Catalans stopped in the Champions League semifinals, losing their place in the final to Milan's "Inter".

Lunin is among the top three goalkeepers in the world: Martinez wins for the second time in a row28.10.24, 23:59 • 16151 view

This year's Ballon d'Or ceremony will be hosted by Ruud Gullit and Kate Scott, and the main award will be presented by Barcelona and Brazil national team legend Ronaldinho.

Last year's event was accompanied by a scandal - "Real Madrid" boycotted the ceremony, protesting against the award being given to Rodri from "Manchester City" instead of Vinicius Junior. 

This year, the main intrigue will be how PSG, which won both the Champions League and the European Super Cup this season, will combine participation in the derby with the ceremony in the capital.

Recall

On August 7,  30 contenders for the Ballon d'Or were determined  — an award for the best football player in the world, which is awarded annually by the French magazine "France Football".

The 10 contenders for the Lev Yashin Trophy 2025 have been determined - an award presented annually by the Ballon d'Or organizers to the best goalkeeper in the world

Last year, the best football player on the planet was the midfielder of English "Manchester City" and the Spanish national team Rodrigo Hernández Cascante.

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Real Madrid
France
Spain