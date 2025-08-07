Courtois, Donnarumma, Martinez: nominees for the world's best goalkeeper award determined

The 10 contenders for the 2025 Lev Yashin Trophy have been determined – an award annually presented by the Ballon d'Or organizers to the world's best goalkeeper. The list includes the current award holder Emiliano Martínez, Champions League winner Gianluigi Donnarumma, and the 2024/2025 English champion Alisson Becker. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ballon d’Or.

Details

The list of nominees includes 10 goalkeepers:

Alisson Becker (Brazil, “Liverpool”) - English champion of the 2024/2025 season with “Liverpool”;

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, “Al-Hilal”);

Lucas Chevalier (France, “Lille”);

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, “Real”) - winner of the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup;

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, “PSG”) - French champion, winner of the French Cup and Super Cup, winner of the Champions League Cup;

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, “Aston Villa”) - current holder of the Yashin Trophy;

Jan Oblak (Slovenia, “Atlético” Madrid) - winner of the Zamora Trophy in Spain for the lowest average goals conceded per game;

David Raya (Spain, “Arsenal”) - Premier League runner-up;

Matz Sels (Belgium, “Nottingham Forest”);

Yann Sommer (Switzerland, “Inter”) - Champions League finalist, best goalkeeper of “Serie A” 2024.

Recall

Last year, Andriy Lunin took third place among the best goalkeepers according to France Football. Emiliano Martínez received the Yashin Trophy for the second time in a row.