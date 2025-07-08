Bad weather complicated border crossing with Hungary: what you need to know

At the Ukrainian-Hungarian border crossing point "Dzvinkove-Lonya", border crossing operations have been temporarily suspended due to bad weather, writes UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"Due to the elimination of the consequences of bad weather, border crossing operations at the Dzvinkove-Lonya border crossing point on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border have been temporarily suspended on July 8," the SBGS reported.

Border guards ask to take this information into account when planning trips abroad.

"To cross the border, we recommend using the nearest border crossing points - "Kosyno" or "Velyka Palad"", - the message says.

At the Ukrainian-Polish border at the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing point, traffic is temporarily restricted due to road works on the Polish side and reconstruction on the Ukrainian side.