Bad weather complicated border crossing with Hungary: what you need to know

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Ukraine expects heat up to +39 with heavy downpours: weather forecast for July 9
09:37 AM • 1524 views
Ukraine expects heat up to +39 with heavy downpours: weather forecast for July 9
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 8718 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 61906 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 99763 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 109920 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 131754 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 129588 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 118337 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 237361 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 69760 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2m/s
54%
744mm
Popular news
Bad weather changes train schedule: Ukrzaliznytsia told which routes will be delayedJuly 8, 12:39 AM • 49042 views
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver ConcentrateJuly 8, 02:39 AM • 40657 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 8July 8, 04:05 AM • 43753 views
The number of victims in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 3306:01 AM • 8491 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 31465 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 128066 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 116549 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 138822 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 143961 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 237361 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Slovakia
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 120076 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 308842 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 147962 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 264319 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 286169 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Facebook
Tesla Model Y
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-101

Bad weather complicated border crossing with Hungary: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 367 views

Due to bad weather, border crossing operations have been temporarily suspended at the Dzvinkove-Lonya checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. For border crossing, it is recommended to use the nearest checkpoints Kosyno or Velyka Palad.

Bad weather complicated border crossing with Hungary: what you need to know

At the Ukrainian-Hungarian border crossing point "Dzvinkove-Lonya", border crossing operations have been temporarily suspended due to bad weather, writes UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

"Due to the elimination of the consequences of bad weather, border crossing operations at the Dzvinkove-Lonya border crossing point on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border have been temporarily suspended on July 8," the SBGS reported.

Border guards ask to take this information into account when planning trips abroad.

"To cross the border, we recommend using the nearest border crossing points - "Kosyno" or "Velyka Palad"", - the message says.

Night bad weather still delays 6 trains: details08.07.25, 10:59 • 502 views

Addition

At the Ukrainian-Polish border at the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing point, traffic is temporarily restricted due to road works on the Polish side and reconstruction on the Ukrainian side. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyOur people abroad
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Hungary
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9