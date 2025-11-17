Azov veteran beaten by neighbors in Lviv region: police opened two proceedings

In the village of Vynnyky, Lviv region, neighbors complained that a couple, an Azov veteran and his wife, were making a lot of noise moving around the apartment. The couple was later beaten. The regional police opened two criminal proceedings based on this fact, writes UNN.

Details

As the injured man states on his Instagram page, he is an Azov veteran who suffered a severe injury in 2023 - two VOGs hit his legs. Despite a long period of treatment, his left leg could not be saved and amputation is planned. The injured man and his wife moved closer to the hospital, namely to the village of Vynnyky, Lviv region.

My wife and I were beaten at the doorstep of our apartment because I use a crutch and, allegedly, "bother" the neighbors. This is a new building, and no one lived in our apartment before. We repeatedly received complaints that we allegedly bother the neighbors due to our movements, loud conversations, moving furniture, or the TV being on at volume 10. - writes the veteran.

This time, the couple was approached by a neighbor, her husband, and their minor son, who, according to them, has a disability. It was he who struck the man on the head with his own crutch, as a result of which the veteran received 4 stitches. The minor also beat the victim's wife.

The man and his wife contacted the police, but noted that the police tried to "hush up the case."

I ask that this case be given more publicity so that the police do not "hush up the case," as they tried to do when we were taken to the police station at night, where we stayed until morning. - the man concluded his post.

According to the police, two criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 1 of Article 125 (Intentional minor bodily injury) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

During the measures taken, the police established that their 61-year-old neighbor inflicted bodily injuries on the applicants during the conflict. Examinations have been appointed, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident. - the police statement says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on August 3, a man in Kharkiv shot a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and then beat him.

On August 5, the Kharkiv court remanded in custody without the possibility of bail the man who shot the AFU veteran.