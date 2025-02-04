Azerbaijani plane that crashed in December was shot down by Russian missile - media

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 26061 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67181 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102821 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106185 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124194 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102402 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130026 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103556 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106788 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103348 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93305 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112745 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107196 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 26061 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124194 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130026 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162911 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153003 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 515 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8077 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107197 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112746 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138665 views
Azerbaijani plane that crashed in December was shot down by Russian missile - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27832 views

The AZAL plane that crashed near Aktau was shot down by a Russian Pantsir-S missile. The Azerbaijani side has a fragment of the missile, confirmed by international expertise.

The AZAL airline plane that crashed near Aktau airport was shot down by a Russian missile fired from the Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system. This was reported by Reuters, citing a source in the Azerbaijani government, UNN reports.

Azerbaijan possesses a fragment of a Pantsir-S missile, which was recovered from the plane and identified by international experts 

- said the source of the publication.

Addendum

An AZAL airplane en route from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau airport. After the control systems failed, the crew made an emergency landing, as a result of which the front part of the plane collapsed.

According to Flightradar24, the Azerbaijan Airlines plane was flying over the area where the drone strikes were taking place before the crash. The distress call was made between 8:23 and 8:25 a.m., when the plane was over Grozny.

The White House has information about the possible involvement of Russian air defense in the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan. The airline suspends flights to 10 Russian cities due to "external interference" in the crash.

Later, during a telephone conversation, Putin apologized to the Azerbaijani president for the downing of the Azal plane near Aktau. The plane was trying to land in Grozny when it was attacked by Ukrainian drones.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov , notedthat Azerbaijan Airlines flight JS-8432 crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday as a result of a Russian short-range air defense system Pantsyr-S1.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with family members of the crew and flight attendants of the surviving Azerbaijan Airlines plane saidthat the blame for the crash lies with representatives of the Russian Federation and demanded that the perpetrators be punished.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
pantsir-missile-systemPantsir missile system
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
kazakhstanKazakhstan

Contact us about advertising