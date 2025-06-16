Austria has appointed a commissioner to facilitate the return of Ukrainian refugees home - Van der Bellen.

There are about 70,000 Ukrainian refugees in Austria, some of whom want to return. Austria has appointed a government coordinator to assist them, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen said, reports UNN.

Ukrainians who left because of Russia's attack on Ukraine have found refuge with us. We assume that there are 70,000 people in Austria. They are an important link between our countries - said the president.

He stressed that many Ukrainian refugees want to return to their homeland and Austria will help them. A government coordinator has been appointed for this purpose.

Many of them want to return to Ukraine at the first opportunity. Austria wants to help with this. That is why we have appointed the Austrian government coordinator for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Mr. Wolfgang Artinger. - said Van der Bellen.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen in Vienna.

The Chancellor's Office said that the main focus will be on economic cooperation and support for the reconstruction of Ukraine.