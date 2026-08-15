Australia to pay up to $6,000 for turning in weapons after mass shooting

The authorities of the state of New South Wales in Australia have launched a large-scale gun buyback program under which owners will be able to receive compensation for surrendering excess or prohibited firearms. Yle reports, writes UNN.

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The maximum compensation will be 10,000 Australian dollars — approximately 6,000 US dollars — for certain types of firearms. The program is being launched amid tighter legislation following the mass shooting at Bondi Beach in December 2025, during which 15 people were killed.

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In November, the state will review its gun laws. Compensation will be available, in particular, to owners who, after the changes, possess more firearms than the law will allow, or who lose the right to own certain types of firearms.

According to the authorities' estimates, the new rules may affect around 50,000 gun owners. The program is also planned to be extended to other parts of Australia, although not all states have agreed to participate.

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