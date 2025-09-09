Auditors will assess the state of development of defense technologies in Ukraine - Accounting Chamber

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
05:31 PM • 7748 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
04:59 PM • 13700 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 18485 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 18151 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 39750 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 24533 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 25850 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26388 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26992 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 30001 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.6m/s
80%
754mm
Popular news
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 20732 views
Ukraine showed world diplomats the consequences of the Russian strike on the Government buildingPhotoSeptember 8, 01:17 PM • 10960 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 10606 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 10266 views
Navrotskyi stated "different views" with Nausėda regarding Ukraine's EU membership08:07 PM • 3780 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 18481 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 20795 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 74631 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 58366 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 59170 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
London
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 10306 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 10651 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 74631 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 39805 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 43769 views
Actual
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
Leopard 2
Shahed-136

Auditors will assess the state of development of defense technologies in Ukraine - Accounting Chamber

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The Accounting Chamber has begun an audit of the development of innovations and technologies for defense needs during martial law. Auditors will assess the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Innovation Development Fund, the report is expected in December 2025.

Auditors will assess the state of development of defense technologies in Ukraine - Accounting Chamber

The Accounting Chamber has launched an audit of activities (efficiency) on the topic "Development of innovations and technologies for defense needs during martial law." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Accounting Chamber website.

Details

It is noted that the purpose of the control measure is to assess the state of organization of innovation and technology development for defense needs under martial law.

Auditors are also to investigate whether the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Innovation Development Fund have provided adequate support for Ukrainian technological developments and solutions identified as priorities for the state.

- the report says.

It is expected that the audit results will make it possible to provide recommendations for improving the activities of state bodies in the field of innovation development, in particular regarding the use of state funds for such purposes.

Specialists from the Department of Control (Audit) in the field of performing national functions, digital transformation, state property management, and economic protection are involved in the control measure. The member of the Accounting Chamber Hennadiy Plis is responsible for the audit.

- reports the Accounting Chamber

The audit report is planned to be considered at a meeting of the Accounting Chamber in December 2025.

Recall

On Monday, September 8, the President of Ukraine held a meeting of the Staff, focusing on technological issues, in particular the availability of air defense systems and energy protection. Issues of drone production and supply, including long-range weapons, were also discussed.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine should produce 300-400 interceptor drones to match the number of Shaheds used by Russia. According to him, there is potential for this, and funding is provided.

Ukrainian drone production leader to build factory in Britain08.09.25, 05:50 • 5312 views

Vita Zelenetska

Economy
Electricity
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine