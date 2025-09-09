Auditors will assess the state of development of defense technologies in Ukraine - Accounting Chamber

The Accounting Chamber has launched an audit of activities (efficiency) on the topic "Development of innovations and technologies for defense needs during martial law." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Accounting Chamber website.

Details

It is noted that the purpose of the control measure is to assess the state of organization of innovation and technology development for defense needs under martial law.

Auditors are also to investigate whether the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Innovation Development Fund have provided adequate support for Ukrainian technological developments and solutions identified as priorities for the state. - the report says.

It is expected that the audit results will make it possible to provide recommendations for improving the activities of state bodies in the field of innovation development, in particular regarding the use of state funds for such purposes.

Specialists from the Department of Control (Audit) in the field of performing national functions, digital transformation, state property management, and economic protection are involved in the control measure. The member of the Accounting Chamber Hennadiy Plis is responsible for the audit. - reports the Accounting Chamber

The audit report is planned to be considered at a meeting of the Accounting Chamber in December 2025.

Recall

On Monday, September 8, the President of Ukraine held a meeting of the Staff, focusing on technological issues, in particular the availability of air defense systems and energy protection. Issues of drone production and supply, including long-range weapons, were also discussed.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine should produce 300-400 interceptor drones to match the number of Shaheds used by Russia. According to him, there is potential for this, and funding is provided.

