Audit of the defense sector and inspections of ARMA and FDMU start in Ukraine: the government adopted a number of decisions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The Cabinet of Ministers initiated an audit of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry", the Defense Procurement Agency, and the State Logistics Operator. The renewal of the supervisory boards of these enterprises has also begun, and the Accounting Chamber will inspect ARMA and FDMU.

Audit of the defense sector and inspections of ARMA and FDMU start in Ukraine: the government adopted a number of decisions

The Cabinet of Ministers has launched an audit of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry", as well as the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator. In addition, the Accounting Chamber will audit ARMA and the State Property Fund, UNN reports.

Today, at the government meeting, decisions were made that were agreed upon at a meeting with the President. We are continuing the systemic reboot of management in the energy sector and starting in the defense sector. Key changes concern the systemic reboot of management in the energy sector and in the defense sector.

- said Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to the decisions made at the government meeting:

1. An audit of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry", including its subsidiaries, as well as the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator, has been launched.

2. The process of updating the supervisory boards of JSC "UOP", its subsidiaries, DPPA and SLO has begun.

3. The government appealed to the Accounting Chamber regarding the audit of ARMA and the State Property Fund for the previous period.

Zelenskyy: The government has already started an audit of all state-owned companies

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an audit of the defense sector and instructed to initiate an audit of ARMA and the State Property Fund, and also reported on the government's task, in addition to energy sector enterprises, to ensure the renewal of supervisory boards and the Ukrainian defense industry.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukroboronprom
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine