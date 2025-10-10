Audit of agreements, relations with the US, and European direction: Zelenskyy convened a meeting on international work

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on international work over the past nine months and tasks for the next three months, UNN reports.

First, an audit of the implementation of agreements, and primarily regarding defense packages and support for our resilience, including energy. Second, relations with the United States and the negotiation track to end the war. Third, the European direction, and this is not only negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, but also programs of bilateral cooperation with partners in Europe, namely European investments in Ukrainian defense production, the development of joint productions on the territory of partners, and the implementation of programs such as PURL and SAFE. - the Head of State announced.

In addition, according to him, they separately and in detail discussed the channeling of frozen Russian assets for full support of our defense and recovery after Russian attacks.

We are approaching a decision on assets, and I thank everyone who is helping. It is absolutely fair that Russia pays for the war it started, is dragging out, and is openly waging terroristically. - the President summarized.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on strengthening sanctions policy, instructing to extend the validity of sanctions that are expiring and to accelerate synchronization with partners. In September, Ukraine imposed sanctions against 166 individuals and 127 legal entities, and also synchronized British sanctions.