Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 4738 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 9464 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackouts
10:53 AM • 21959 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favorite
09:44 AM • 27369 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:08 AM • 16930 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18064 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 17908 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25665 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 45498 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
Audit of agreements, relations with the US, and European direction: Zelenskyy convened a meeting on international work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting on international work, discussing an audit of agreements, relations with the US, and the European direction. The meeting also addressed the channeling of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Audit of agreements, relations with the US, and European direction: Zelenskyy convened a meeting on international work

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on international work over the past nine months and tasks for the next three months, UNN reports.

First, an audit of the implementation of agreements, and primarily regarding defense packages and support for our resilience, including energy. Second, relations with the United States and the negotiation track to end the war. Third, the European direction, and this is not only negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, but also programs of bilateral cooperation with partners in Europe, namely European investments in Ukrainian defense production, the development of joint productions on the territory of partners, and the implementation of programs such as PURL and SAFE.

- the Head of State announced.

In addition, according to him, they separately and in detail discussed the channeling of frozen Russian assets for full support of our defense and recovery after Russian attacks.

We are approaching a decision on assets, and I thank everyone who is helping. It is absolutely fair that Russia pays for the war it started, is dragging out, and is openly waging terroristically.

- the President summarized.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on strengthening sanctions policy, instructing to extend the validity of sanctions that are expiring and to accelerate synchronization with partners. In September, Ukraine imposed sanctions against 166 individuals and 127 legal entities, and also synchronized British sanctions.

Antonina Tumanova

