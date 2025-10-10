Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the US, which will include the Prime Minister, the Head of the Office, and representatives of the Ministry of Defense. The goal is a substantive dialogue and the conclusion of strong defense agreements.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the United States; a plan of meetings is currently being formed, UNN reports.
We are preparing for the visit of our delegation to the United States. The Prime Minister of Ukraine, the Head of the Office, and the authorized representative for sanctions policy will be there. There will also be a significant component of the visit along the lines of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the National Security and Defense Council. We are forming a plan of meetings.
Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine offered America "several strong agreements in the field of defense that can strengthen both our countries, and we need to make our dialogue with America on these agreements more substantive."
