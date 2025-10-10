$41.510.10
48.210.07
ukenru
02:10 PM • 2436 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 4940 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 9684 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
10:53 AM • 22060 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 27443 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:08 AM • 16939 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18072 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 17915 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25672 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 45504 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.3m/s
71%
747mm
Popular news
Russian night attack left up to 28,000 families without electricity in Kyiv region: consequences shownPhotoVideoOctober 10, 05:21 AM • 19317 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - UkrenergoOctober 10, 06:38 AM • 25516 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhoto09:18 AM • 17732 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy09:38 AM • 16825 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideo10:04 AM • 12858 views
Publications
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto01:35 PM • 9668 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo10:53 AM • 22051 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?09:44 AM • 27438 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 78549 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 82995 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Li Qiang
Kim Jong Un
Andriy Sadovyi
Petro Poroshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie11:09 AM • 10174 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideo10:04 AM • 12925 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhoto09:18 AM • 17796 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 78549 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 33561 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Hand grenade
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Audi Q5

Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2440 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the US, which will include the Prime Minister, the Head of the Office, and representatives of the Ministry of Defense. The goal is a substantive dialogue and the conclusion of strong defense agreements.

Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the United States; a plan of meetings is currently being formed, UNN reports.

We are preparing for the visit of our delegation to the United States. The Prime Minister of Ukraine, the Head of the Office, and the authorized representative for sanctions policy will be there. There will also be a significant component of the visit along the lines of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the National Security and Defense Council. We are forming a plan of meetings.

- the President said.

Stefanishyna discussed with Kellogg a large-scale drone deal proposed by Ukraine to the US19.09.25, 21:10 • 3479 views

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine offered America "several strong agreements in the field of defense that can strengthen both our countries, and we need to make our dialogue with America on these agreements more substantive."

Ukraine and the US held talks on an agreement for the purchase and production of drones02.10.25, 09:49 • 2579 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine