Attack on Zaporizhzhia: woman killed, 11 people injured

A woman was killed as a result of enemy attacks on Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia region). This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

He clarified that 11 people were injured in the regional center due to enemy strikes.

In total, during the day, the occupiers launched 679 attacks on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region:

the enemy carried out 4 missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia;

Russian troops launched 11 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Zaliznychne, Uspenivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka;

459 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne;

2 MLRS shellings covered Poltavka;

203 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

"68 reports of destruction of multi-story buildings, private houses, cars, and social infrastructure facilities were received," Fedorov added.

Recall

The day before, two people died and two more were injured as a result of night shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers carried out 720 attacks on 12 settlements in the region, including missile and air strikes.

