Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 21545 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 21098 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 27378 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 32404 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 53552 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 51349 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 27262 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22663 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 43167 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
7-year-old boy wounded during Russia's night attack dies in Zaporizhzhia - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

A 7-year-old boy wounded during the night attack by Russian troops on October 10 died in Zaporizhzhia. Doctors fought for his life, but his injuries were incompatible with life.

7-year-old boy wounded during Russia's night attack dies in Zaporizhzhia - OVA

Tragic news from Zaporizhzhia – a seven-year-old boy who sustained severe injuries during the night attack by Russian troops on October 10 died in the hospital. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

According to Fedorov, doctors fought for the child's life until the last moment, but the injuries sustained were incompatible with life.

The doctors did everything possible. But, unfortunately, the injuries were too severe 

– Fedorov noted.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on the city, Russian troops launched at least three strikes. Three people were injured, including a 45-year-old man who is in serious condition in the hospital.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia