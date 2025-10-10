7-year-old boy wounded during Russia's night attack dies in Zaporizhzhia - OVA

Tragic news from Zaporizhzhia – a seven-year-old boy who sustained severe injuries during the night attack by Russian troops on October 10 died in the hospital. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

According to Fedorov, doctors fought for the child's life until the last moment, but the injuries sustained were incompatible with life.

The doctors did everything possible. But, unfortunately, the injuries were too severe – Fedorov noted.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on the city, Russian troops launched at least three strikes. Three people were injured, including a 45-year-old man who is in serious condition in the hospital.