Attack on Ukrainian volunteers in Prague: police detain four foreigners

In the Czech Republic, Police at the airport detained four foreigners because of an attack on members of the Ukrainian volunteer organization Prague maiden in Prague. Investigators opened a criminal case. This was reported by the Czech police in X, reports UNN.

"In connection with Saturday's incident...Police detained 4 foreigners at Prague Airport. Criminologists in the case began proceedings on suspicion of several (persons – Ed.). According to the newly discovered facts, the case is likely to be re - qualified," the report says.

The police also stressed that given the ongoing study of the entire case, they will not provide any additional information on the case at the moment.

Addition

Earlier it was reportedthat in the center of Prague , a group of Russians attacked members of the Ukrainian volunteer organization Prague maiden, causing physical damage.