Attack on Ukrainian volunteers in Prague: police detain four foreigners

Attack on Ukrainian volunteers in Prague: police detain four foreigners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27058 views

Czech police have detained four foreigners at the Prague Airport in connection with an attack on members of the Ukrainian volunteer organization Prague Maiden in Prague and opened a criminal case.

In the Czech Republic, Police at the airport detained four foreigners because of an attack on members of the Ukrainian volunteer organization Prague maiden in Prague. Investigators opened a criminal case. This was reported by the Czech police in X, reports UNN.

"In connection with Saturday's incident...Police detained 4 foreigners at Prague Airport. Criminologists in the case began proceedings on suspicion of several (persons – Ed.). According to the newly discovered facts, the case is likely to be re - qualified," the report says.

The police also stressed that given the ongoing study of the entire case, they will not provide any additional information on the case at the moment.  

Addition

Earlier it was reportedthat in the center of Prague , a group of Russians attacked members of the Ukrainian volunteer organization Prague maiden, causing physical damage.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
praguePrague
czech-republicCzech Republic
polandPoland

