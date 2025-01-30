Atmospheric front over Ukraine: where unusual warming to +16°C is expected

On January 30, a low-powered atmospheric front will move across the territory of Ukraine, gradually losing its activity. Atmospheric pressure will increase slightly, and precipitation is not expected. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to the forecasts, fog is possible in most areas at night and in the morning, which may reduce visibility on the roads. The wind is mainly from the south, weak.

At night, the temperature will be between 0 and +5°C, in the Carpathians around 0°C. During the day, the air will warm up to +6...+11°C, and in the south of Odesa region and in the Crimea to +12...+16°C.

Most regions will have cloudy weather with clearings. In Kyiv it is expected to be +8...+10°C, in Lviv +10...+12°C, in Dnipro +7...+9°C, in Odesa +12...+14°C, in Kharkiv +6...+8°C, in Donetsk +9...+11°C, in Luhansk +7...+9°C, in Simferopol +14...+16°C.

Overall, the day promises to be warm and comfortable for this time of year.

