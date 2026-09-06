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At least 25 people have died in a bus accident on the island of Fogo in Cape Verde

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

On the island of Fogo, a bus went off a mountain road and plunged into a ravine. Many of those killed were schoolchildren and teenagers.

At least 25 people have died in a bus accident on the island of Fogo in Cape Verde

A bus plunged into a ravine on the island of Fogo in Cabo Verde, killing at least 25 people, including many schoolchildren and teenagers. The island is located in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of West Africa. Reuters reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The accident occurred late Saturday evening on a mountain road in northern Fogo. The bus veered off the road and fell from a height of approximately 30 meters into a steep ravine, the agency reported.

Many of the passengers were primary and secondary school students, the agency notes.

Several injured passengers were taken to the San Francisco de Assis Regional Hospital on Fogo.

Education officials said the trip was not organized by local schools but by the bus driver, who died in the crash. According to Inforpress, he organized the trip privately every year.

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