In Venezuela, at least 14 miners died due to torrential rains and the collapse of a gold mine. A command post was established to coordinate rescuers. The moment several victims were rescued from underground was also recorded.

UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

Due to torrential rains that hit southeastern Venezuela last Sunday, at least 14 miners died in the El Callao municipality, Bolívar state. The tragedy occurred at the "Cuatro Esquinas" mine, located approximately 850 kilometers southeast of Caracas, near the border with Guyana and Brazil. The deaths occurred after the collapse of a gold mine. The death of the miners was confirmed on Tuesday by the governor of Bolívar state, Yulisbeth García. She explained that the dangerous situation caught them by surprise. The official also published videos on Instagram of her visit and the ongoing rescue efforts.

A relief headquarters was established; the moment several people were rescued from underground was filmed.

As of now, authorities are working to pump out and remove water in the flooded area. This is a preliminary step to retrieve the bodies.

At least fifteen security personnel, rescuers, and civil defense personnel are participating in the rescue operation. Army units have also arrived at the scene, according to a report from the National Management System Command.

Recall

At the "Almazna" mine of the "Dobropillyavuhillya-vydobutok" state enterprise in Donetsk region, a rockfall occurred, as a result of which a mining foreman born in 1978 died.

Russians are closing mines in occupied Donbas, which they previously handed over to pseudo-investors.

A Thai construction magnate and engineers have been charged due to the collapse of an unfinished skyscraper in Bangkok during the deadly earthquake on April 28.