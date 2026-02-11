Assistance for the restoration of damaged housing: how to get funds from the state

$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
Exclusive
07:42 PM • 4142 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
05:25 PM • 10385 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 11197 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 11677 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 13776 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 21494 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 16708 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 20568 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 33010 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24619 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3m/s
94%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 14078 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 20193 views
AFU hit an oil refinery in Volgograd and warehouses in the occupied territories - General StaffPhotoFebruary 11, 01:31 PM • 3242 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 11135 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 6706 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 21496 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 20238 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 23122 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 33011 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 45347 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Denmark
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 6778 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 11171 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 14113 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 16601 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 32763 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Series

Assistance for the restoration of damaged housing: how to get funds from the state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Ukrainians were reminded of the procedure for receiving financial assistance for the restoration of housing damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. The assistance includes the replacement of window blocks, double-glazed windows, and metal entrance doors.

Assistance for the restoration of damaged housing: how to get funds from the state

Ukrainians were reminded of the procedure for receiving financial assistance for the restoration of housing damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Odesa City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this refers to the replacement of window blocks, double-glazed windows and entrance metal doors.

Where to apply?

To receive assistance, you must submit a package of documents to your district administration. The list of necessary documents includes an application from the owner of the housing (or user, if the apartment is not privatized) and an inspection report. The document must be filled out and signed jointly by:

  • the owner of the housing;
    • representatives of the HOA or management company.

      You must also have copies of the following documents:

      • passport of a citizen of Ukraine;
        • identification code (RNOKPP);
          • title documents for housing.

            In addition, it is worth taking care of photo fixation - in particular, it is necessary to have printed black and white photos of all damages.

            Important

            To speed up the procedure, it is advisable to add a specialist's conclusion. It should clearly state the nature of the necessary work:

            • whether a complete replacement of the window unit is required, or only the replacement of double-glazed windows/glazing;
              • the number and exact dimensions of the damaged elements.

                Recall

                The Cabinet of Ministers updated the average cost of repair work for calculating compensation for damaged housing within the framework of the eRecovery program.

                The government simplified the procedure for restoring housing after shelling: what will change02.08.25, 21:19 • 5405 views

                Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                SocietyFinance
                Real estate
                Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                War in Ukraine