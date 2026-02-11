Assistance for the restoration of damaged housing: how to get funds from the state

Ukrainians were reminded of the procedure for receiving financial assistance for the restoration of housing damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Odesa City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this refers to the replacement of window blocks, double-glazed windows and entrance metal doors.

Where to apply?

To receive assistance, you must submit a package of documents to your district administration. The list of necessary documents includes an application from the owner of the housing (or user, if the apartment is not privatized) and an inspection report. The document must be filled out and signed jointly by:

the owner of the housing;

representatives of the HOA or management company.

You must also have copies of the following documents:

passport of a citizen of Ukraine;

identification code (RNOKPP);

title documents for housing.

In addition, it is worth taking care of photo fixation - in particular, it is necessary to have printed black and white photos of all damages.

Important

To speed up the procedure, it is advisable to add a specialist's conclusion. It should clearly state the nature of the necessary work:

whether a complete replacement of the window unit is required, or only the replacement of double-glazed windows/glazing;

the number and exact dimensions of the damaged elements.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers updated the average cost of repair work for calculating compensation for damaged housing within the framework of the eRecovery program.

The government simplified the procedure for restoring housing after shelling: what will change