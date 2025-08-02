The government simplified the procedure for restoring housing after shelling: what will change

$41.710.00
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
04:52 PM • 16429 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 11:37 AM • 28821 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 87952 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 230250 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 212828 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 114615 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 105409 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 200202 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 75633 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Druzhkivka came under a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation: the market was affected, 5 woundedAugust 2, 09:20 AM • 26369 views
In Vinnytsia, proceedings were opened after an incident near a TCR facility, there are detainees - policeAugust 2, 11:21 AM • 13064 views
Assault on Chasiv Yar: Occupiers suffer setbacks and involve women in battlesVideoAugust 2, 12:29 PM • 7242 views
"If you don't change your attitude towards everything": Budanov commented on Surkov's words about NATO's collapseAugust 2, 12:41 PM • 13736 views
“We all remember 2022”: Budanov answered whether Lukashenka is ready to open a corridor for Russians to Ukraine02:04 PM • 20944 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 12900 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:20 PM • 230250 views
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 230250 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
August 1, 02:05 PM • 125343 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 02:02 PM • 212829 views
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 212829 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
August 1, 11:54 AM • 141045 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
04:52 PM • 16429 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 49511 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 88923 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 105980 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 181370 views
The government simplified the procedure for restoring housing after shelling: what will change

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

The Ukrainian government is simplifying the procedure for restoring apartment buildings and dormitories damaged by shelling. The decision allows work to begin before the completion of the expert examination and accelerates payments under the eRecovery program.

The government simplified the procedure for restoring housing after shelling: what will change

After another horrific shelling of Kyiv, the Government is launching an additional mechanism that allows communities to more quickly restore damaged housing – apartment buildings and dormitories. This was reported by Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

The procedure is simplified: the main stages can be carried out in parallel, and work can begin before the completion of the expert examination. All actions are recorded in the electronic system, and responsibility for deadlines and quality lies with local authorities.

- the post states.

According to Svyrydenko, the reconstruction will be financed from local budgets or international aid. The decision will also accelerate payments under the eRecovery program.

Separately, the Government's decision provides for the possibility of targeted payments from local budgets to families whose homes have been damaged, compensation for temporary accommodation expenses - until the completion of repairs or receipt of new housing.

- Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

She noted that such payments can be financed from the local budget by decision of the community.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the destroyed entrance of a nine-story building in Kyiv. He assured that the state would provide assistance and support to all victims of the Russian strike, which resulted in the death of 31 people and the injury of 179.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv