The government simplified the procedure for restoring housing after shelling: what will change

After another horrific shelling of Kyiv, the Government is launching an additional mechanism that allows communities to more quickly restore damaged housing – apartment buildings and dormitories. This was reported by Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

The procedure is simplified: the main stages can be carried out in parallel, and work can begin before the completion of the expert examination. All actions are recorded in the electronic system, and responsibility for deadlines and quality lies with local authorities. - the post states.

According to Svyrydenko, the reconstruction will be financed from local budgets or international aid. The decision will also accelerate payments under the eRecovery program.

Separately, the Government's decision provides for the possibility of targeted payments from local budgets to families whose homes have been damaged, compensation for temporary accommodation expenses - until the completion of repairs or receipt of new housing. - Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

She noted that such payments can be financed from the local budget by decision of the community.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the destroyed entrance of a nine-story building in Kyiv. He assured that the state would provide assistance and support to all victims of the Russian strike, which resulted in the death of 31 people and the injury of 179.