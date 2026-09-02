As early as tomorrow, the government may approve easing the curfew in Kyiv: what other changes to expect

Changes to the curfew regime in Kyiv may be approved as early as tomorrow at a meeting. This was reported by the Adviser to the President of Ukraine for Communications, Dmytro Lytvyn, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lytvyn, as cited by Ukrainian media, the Cabinet of Ministers and Kyiv city authorities are specifying the proposed changes.

There was also communication with businesses; today, the proposals were presented to Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi.

Lytvyn's communication with journalists suggests that changes to the curfew will likely be formalized as early as tomorrow. In addition, decisions may be made regarding movement rules and other restrictions.

We should add

As reported by UNN, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi today briefed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on preparations for measures to respond to the change in Russia's tactics of striking Ukraine, namely the use of drones to exhaust civilian life in our cities and the usual economic activity in our country.

What steps are currently known:

First: systems for alerting people to existing threats will be updated. People must understand absolutely clearly what exactly they need to respond to and how. Two levels for designating a specific threat will be introduced – yellow and red levels. The General Staff and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the government, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, will determine on a weekly basis which threat indicators will be announced as yellow and red alert levels. Basically, the yellow level will indicate a drone raid, while the red level will indicate a missile threat, including the threat of ballistic attacks, as well as massive attacks. The audio signals warning of an air raid will also be changed in accordance with the yellow or red threat level. The second sounding of the air-raid siren to indicate that the alert has ended has already been cancelled – currently, the siren sounds only when the beginning of an air raid is announced. The introduction of clearer audio signals for air-raid warnings, differentiated according to the level of threat, is being prepared. The main purpose of these changes is to give people and businesses in Ukraine greater predictability and an understanding of how to respond in each specific case. The President also instructed officials to work out a clearer geographical differentiation of alerts so that the alert and response apply specifically to the part of the area where there is objectively a threat.

In Kyiv, the “green” metro line will operate during the yellow alert level, and the curfew will be shortened, Zelenskyy says

Second: the government of Ukraine and local self-government bodies, together with the military, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, must establish clear criteria to enable state institutions, local self-government bodies, businesses, and other designated economic and social facilities to operate during a yellow threat level.

The government of Ukraine, together with local authorities, will update regulations governing the placement of shelters in cities and communities, as well as at infrastructure facilities, including mobile shelters to protect people. Zelenskyy instructed the Prime Minister to prepare additional support measures for businesses that will allow the rapid scaling-up of modular shelter deployment and ensure that premises are equipped in accordance with the updated safety requirements.

Third: algorithms for the operation of public transport in Kyiv during air raids will be reviewed. In particular, during a yellow alert, the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line will operate in full. The city of Kyiv has been instructed to substantially increase the number of surface public transport vehicles in order to compensate for stops during alerts on the Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska metro line and to duplicate by surface transport the corresponding metro route between the "Lisova" and "Dnipro" stations. The curfew in Kyiv will also be shortened. Authorities in other cities will be invited to review the curfew limits, taking into account the actual security needs of residents and the operation of businesses.

Fourth: it was determined that the rules governing the education sector, including schools and kindergartens, remain unchanged. It is important that the educational process be organized in the interests of children and parents. The Cabinet of Ministers will provide for additional measures to financially support medical institutions in order to maintain an adequate level of operation of the state and municipal healthcare sectors in Ukraine.

Yellow and red levels of air raid alerts to be introduced in Ukraine: what they will mean

Fifth: a weekly audit regime is being introduced for existing response algorithms to threats, the updating of relevant measures, and consultations between the Government of Ukraine, local authorities, and businesses. The necessary military and security structures, as well as state-owned companies, will be involved in the work. At all levels in our country, measures to protect lives must be updated in a timely manner in accordance with the specific realities in cities and communities and the need to guarantee the functioning of the economy and preserve social activity in our cities and communities.