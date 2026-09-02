In Kyiv, the “green” metro line will operate during the yellow alert level, and the curfew will be shortened, Zelenskyy says

In the capital, during the yellow alert level, the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line will operate in full, and curfew hours will also be shortened. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this after a report by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Head of State, the operating procedures for public transport in Kyiv during air raid alerts will be reviewed.

In particular, during the yellow alert level, the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line will operate in full. The city of Kyiv has been instructed to significantly increase the number of surface public transport vehicles to compensate for interruptions during alerts on the Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska metro line and to duplicate by surface transport the corresponding metro route between the "Lisova" and "Dnipro" stations - Zelenskyy said.

The President added that curfew hours in Kyiv would also be shortened. The authorities of other cities will be invited to review the limits of curfew hours, taking into account the real security needs of the public and the operation of businesses.

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