As a result of the evening attack of enemy drones on Kharkiv, there was a hit on the territory of the promotional facility - OVA

In Kharkiv, in the evening of January 31, two enemy drones hit the territory of a civilian industrial facility in the Osnovyansky district. There were no casualties. In total, Russian troops shelled 20 localities in Kharkiv region over the past day. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the JMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

At 23:15, the occupants attacked Kharkiv with 4 Shahed-136 UAVs, 2 drones hit the territory of a civilian industrial facility in the Osnovyansky district. There were no casualties. Two enemy UAVs shot down air defense forces - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

Details

In total, according to Syniehubov, about 20 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire on January 31, including: Okip of Bohodukhiv district, Lukyantsi of Kharkiv district, Vovchansk of Chuhuiv district, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Pishchane of Kupyansk district, etc.

Aviation - Velykyi Burlyk, Kolodyazne, Kyslivka, Synkivka.

At 23:32 in Novoosynove village, Kupyansk district, the occupants struck artillery, an outbuilding was burning.

At 21:56 in Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district, the occupants hit the central district hospital with two MRLS. The facade, roof and windows of the hospital were damaged. 38 people were evacuated, including 5 employees of the hospital. The hospital staff and patients managed to respond to the air raid alarm, the head of the JMA said.

He also noted that those who are allowed by medical indications will be treated on an outpatient basis with additional medical examination and supervision.

In addition, at 16:35 in Velykyi Burluk, as a result of hostile shelling, the windows and facade of non-residential buildings were damaged and an unused warehouse was partially destroyed.

At 11:00 a.m., an enemy shelling took place in the village of Ryasne, Bohodukhiv district. Private houses, a warehouse, and graves at the local cemetery were damaged.

At 12:00 in Vilcha village, Chuhuiv district, a private house was damaged as a result of shelling.

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region almost 170 times per day, using 58 drones