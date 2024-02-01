Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region almost 170 times per day, using 58 drones

Russian troops attacked 27 localities in Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, firing 169 times. There were no casualties. Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were destroyed, the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Yuriy Malashko said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Russia-backed militants shelled 27 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region - 169 attacks recorded - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, 58 enemy UAVs attacked Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, Charivne, Chervone, Chervone, Malynivka, Levadne, Novoivanivka, Temyrivka, Poltavka, Novouspenske, Pyatikhatky and Pavlivka.

The occupants also carried out an air strike on Bilohirsk and 9 MLRS attacks on Huliaipol, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Omelnyk.

101 artillery shells fell on the territory of Huliaipol, Orikhove, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Pryiutne, Bilohirya, Temyrivka, Stepnohirsk, Pyatikhatky, Kamianske, Lobkove, Lukianivka and other frontline towns and villages.

"We received 25 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties," noted Malashko.

