As a result of the enemy strike on Volyn, there is destruction, but no casualties - OMA

Russian invaders struck Volyn Oblast, using 35 drones and two missiles. As a result, there is destruction, but no casualties, said the head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Ivan Rudnytskyi, writes UNN.

Details

"Another difficult night for Volyn residents. Throughout the night, Lutsk was attacked by Shaheds, and at dawn - by missiles. In total, during the alarm, 35 UAVs and 2 missiles were recorded in the airspace," Rudnytskyi reported.

The head of the Regional Military Administration reported that as a result of falling debris, there was a fire and destruction of a residential building and damage to cars. All relevant services are working on site. The fire was extinguished.

"Fortunately, there were no human casualties - neither injured nor dead. I thank the air defense forces for their protection," Rudnytskyi added.

Addition

On the night of July 12, Russia attacked Ukraine with 623 aerial assault means. Air defense forces shot down 344 targets, including 319 "Shaheds" and 25 Kh-101 missiles.

Russian troops struck Chernivtsi and the region, damaging administrative buildings, residential buildings, and cars. As a result of the attack, two people died and 14 were injured.